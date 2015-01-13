Hello and welcome to our new home.
We started Green Kitchen Stories in 2009 — ten whole years ago! — and the site has basically not changed at all since the very beginning. But after years of talking about a redesign, we finally got it done. This is Green Kitchen Stories 2.0 and we are really happy with how it has turned out.
There is a new and totally improved recipe archive where you can see preview images of all the recipes and scroll or filter the categories. A Life & Travel section where we have gathered some of our travel guides and photos and posts about the kids. A much improved book section and a new video section. We will also be adding a shop later on that we are very excited about!
Hope you will enjoy the new site!
Big love!
