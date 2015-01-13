O U R   B O O K S 
Our new book Little Green Kitchen is out!
With lots of dinner recipes and tips on how to get kids to eat more greens, lunchbox ideas, snacks and fun desserts. Read about it and order it here.
S W E E T  T R E A T S
Tahini & Rye Cookies
We are obsessed with tahini so when we heard of a cookie that combined tahini with rye flour and chocolate, we knew it had to be good. And we were not wrong. This is simply one of the best cookies we have ever tasted.
C I T Y  G U I D E 
Our Guide to Stockholm
Stockholm is pretty awesome during the summer. You should come and visit! To convince you, we have created this very personal guide to our favorite places in the city. You’ll find  good breakfast cafes, restaurants, health food stores and other gems.
M A I N S
Creamy Vegan Pesto Pasta & Cauliflower
We are fully aware that you hardly need yet another recipe for spaghetti al pesto. But there are a few twists that turn this simple Italian classic into a rather nutrition packed meal. And a really tasty one as well. 
S W E E T   T R E A T S 
Win a trip to Sweden! 
+ Rhubarb Crumble Sheet Cake 
Today we are talking about the sacred Swedish coffee + cake ritual known as Fika, share the recipe for a delicious Rhubarb Crumble Cake and have a fun competition where you can win a trip to Stockholm and a fika with us! 
NEW recipes

Three Great Summer Spreads

We created these crisp bread topping recipes for a celebration last week and thought you might enjoy them too. A Swedish summer spread, a herby green pea hummus with a sting and the classic bell pepper and sunflower seed spread from our first book.

Rhubarb Crumble Sheet Cake + Swedish Fika Contest

Today we are teaching you about the Swedish coffee + cake ritual known as Fika, share the recipe for a delicious Rhubarb Crumble Cake and have a fun competition where you can win a trip to Stockholm and a fika with us!

Tahini & Rye Cookies

We are obsessed with tahini so when we heard of a cookie that combined tahini with rye flour and chocolate, we knew it had to be good. And we were not wrong. This is simply one of the best cookies we have ever tasted.
Load More
Fail to load posts. Try to refresh page.

Three Great Summer Spreads

We created these crisp bread topping recipes for a celebration last week and thought you might enjoy...

Welcome to our new website! 
Home to all our recipes, videos and books.

What's new
Hello and welcome to our new home.

We started Green Kitchen Stories in 2009 — ten whole years ago! — and the site has basically not changed at all since the very beginning. But after years of talking about a redesign, we finally got it done. This is Green Kitchen Stories 2.0 and we are really happy with how it has turned out.

There is a new and totally improved recipe archive where you can see preview images of all the recipes and scroll or filter the categories.  A Life & Travel section where we have gathered some of our travel guides and photos and posts about the kids. A much improved book section and a new video section. We will also be adding a shop later on that we are very excited about!

Hope you will enjoy the new site!
Big love!
LATEST VIDEOS
A Healthier Movie Night Snack Platter
You are trying to eat a little healthier after Christmas but still want something good to snack on in front of a movie this weekend, right?
Swedish Christmas Breakfast with Pom & Flora
In this episode we visit our friends Anna & Rasmus that run the popular Stockholm cafés Pom & Flora and prepare a Christmas inspired breakfast together.
Foraging Mushrooms
This is the second episode in our new mini series where we travel around Sweden, explore local ingredients and traditions and cook with friends.
OUR NEW BOOK!

Little Green Kitchen

This is our new book with modern and vegetable focused meals for families. It is filled with lots of dinner recipes and tips on how to get kids to eat more greens, lunchbox ideas, snacks and fun desserts. And also some comforting thoughts for days when bowls are left untouched and food end up tossed on the floor. You can read more about the book here.
ORDER IT HERE
GREEN KITCHEN FAVORITES
Green Pancakes — Three Ways
We love green pancakes (aka spinach crêpes) in our family and are constantly exploring more ways to incorporate them into various meals.
Vegetable Flatbreads
These colorful flatbreads are quick to make, have only 3 ingredients (well kind of, if you are not counting salt or pepper) with the main one...
Spinach & Quinoa Patties
We make these tasty patties using leftover cooked quinoa.  They are great in a burger bun, but most of the time we add them to bowls...
Turmeric Breakfast Muffins
We have had an unusually intense relationship with these muffins for the past couple of months. Different varieties of them have been...
KIDS

15 Tips for Traveling with young kids.

We wrote this guide after having traveled six months in the US and Asia together with our daughter Elsa, who only was six months when we boarded our first plane. Since then, we have explored South Africa, Morocco, Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka with our other kids and have learned a few tricks how to keep them happy, calm and safe. 
SEE POST

Join the fun!

Stay up to date with our latest, recipes, videos and other news by joining our newsletter. 
We respect your privacy and we won't spam you.
Subscribe